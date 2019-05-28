Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 53.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 406,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $27,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000,000. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,755,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,877,000 after buying an additional 3,570,450 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,434,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,755,000 after buying an additional 820,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7,171.5% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 710,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 700,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $68.07. 3,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,318. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $56.12 and a 12-month high of $71.36.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

