Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Reduces Stake in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (CLNC)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lessened its position in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLNC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. 249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,299. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $23.23.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.30 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 138.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. Analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 248.57%.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

