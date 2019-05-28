Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $372,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

