Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $335,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.27. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.82. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TH Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $335,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/pinnacle-wealth-planning-services-inc-takes-335000-position-in-alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba.html.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.