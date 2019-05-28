Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.48.

NYSE:LOW opened at $95.37 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470,536 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $734,285,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 333.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,387,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $480,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,206,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.