PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $381.56 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $381,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 55,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,894.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 506,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after acquiring an additional 480,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.95. 7,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,261. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $164.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

