Pointer Telocation (PNTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $20.50) on shares of Pointer Telocation in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pointer Telocation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

Get Pointer Telocation alerts:

NASDAQ:PNTR remained flat at $$14.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,602. The company has a market cap of $117.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.47. Pointer Telocation has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 million. Pointer Telocation had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pointer Telocation will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Pointer Telocation by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 472,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Pointer Telocation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pointer Telocation by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Pointer Telocation by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 123,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 53,864 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Pointer Telocation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pointer Telocation Company Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Pointer Telocation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pointer Telocation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.