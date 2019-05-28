PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

OTCMKTS:PREKF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

