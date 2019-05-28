PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Price Target Raised to C$20.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSK. Eight Capital raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.15 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. GMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.99.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$17.98 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$15.71 and a twelve month high of C$27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36960492374602 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.11%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

