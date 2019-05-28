Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Prestige Consumer have lagged the industry in the past six months. The company has been witnessing declining sales for a while now and the trend continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. The top line was hit by the sale of Household Cleaning unit and currency woes. Also, fiscal 2019 sales were in general hurt by a tough retail environment, stemming from consolidations and pressure of destocking. These troubles are likely to persist and hit organic sales in fiscal 2020, wherein the company expects increased A&P and G&A spending during the first half. Nonetheless, Prestige Consumer has a strong free cash flow record, which is helping it reduce debt and facilitate buybacks. Additionally, the company’s business transformation efforts and focus on buyouts are noteworthy. To this end, focus on areas like healthcare bodes well.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PBH. TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.51. 3,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,067. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,979.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

