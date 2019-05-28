ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRQR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $476.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.50. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. On average, analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

