ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

BATS SMDV opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

