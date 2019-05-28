PROS’s (PRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

“We attended the PROS user conf and came away feeling the fundamental demand for the product, and migration from on the on-prem to the SaaS hosted model continues. Management also held an analyst day as part of the conf which reiterated strategy of broadening the product line, customer service and growth. Margin improvement is important but growth takes priority.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst commented.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of PROS from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PROS to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NYSE PRO opened at $52.95 on Friday. PROS has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.27.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.36% and a negative return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in PROS by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 18.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,562,000 after purchasing an additional 247,315 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PROS by 13.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PROS by 0.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 60,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in PROS by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

