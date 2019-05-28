Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 40,708 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,708 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $723,318,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4,346.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,619,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,563,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,660 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $81,175,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $248,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $647,422.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,674.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,734 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

