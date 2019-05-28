Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Holdings Boosted by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Shares of PRU opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

