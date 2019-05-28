PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Holdings Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.95. 41,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,961. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.53.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 42,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,327,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 334,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,534,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $311,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,846 shares of company stock worth $4,647,232. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

