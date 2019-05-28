Pura Price Reaches $0.0102 on Exchanges (PURA)

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, Pura has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One Pura coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Pura has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $568.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009644 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pura Profile

Pura (CRYPTO:PURA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 182,599,299 coins and its circulating supply is 175,816,805 coins. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pura is mypura.io.

Pura Coin Trading

Pura can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pura using one of the exchanges listed above.

