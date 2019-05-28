Quilter (QLT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on QLT. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price (down previously from GBX 175 ($2.29)) on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Quilter to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quilter currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Shares of QLT stock opened at GBX 135.22 ($1.77) on Friday. Quilter has a 1 year low of GBX 109.30 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

In other Quilter news, insider Mark Satchel sold 38,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89), for a total value of £56,104.85 ($73,310.92).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

