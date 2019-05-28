Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 97.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,643,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273,995 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 86,154.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 587.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,885,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,821 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 120,025.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,013,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,438 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $96,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.90, for a total transaction of $42,746.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,445.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 817 shares of company stock worth $974,730 over the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,420.00 target price (up previously from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,361.50.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,133.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $36.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/rampart-investment-management-company-llc-reduces-stake-in-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.