Rational Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,761 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ken Worzel sold 17,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $559,213.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,011 shares of company stock worth $2,112,610. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JWN stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.16% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.69%.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on Nordstrom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

