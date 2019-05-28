Raymond James & Associates Has $9.25 Million Stake in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,545 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GrubHub were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 118.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.18. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $323.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.23 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of GrubHub from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush set a $100.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.91.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney bought 15,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,035.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,594.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,358 shares of company stock valued at $251,110. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

