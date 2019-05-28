Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,365 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,792,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3,965.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,405,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,227 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2,657.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 166,634 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 10,128.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-has-3-18-million-stake-in-etfmg-prime-cyber-security-etf-hack.html.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.