Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 65,468 Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 29.9% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 18.41%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 63.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 65,468 Nutrien Ltd (NTR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-purchases-shares-of-65468-nutrien-ltd-ntr.html.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.