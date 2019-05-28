Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for Detour Gold (DRGDF)

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Detour Gold (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Shares of DRGDF stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Detour Gold has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $10.99.

Get Detour Gold alerts:

Detour Gold Company Profile

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Detour Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detour Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.