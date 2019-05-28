RBC Bearings (ROLL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) in a report published on Friday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.33.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $147.25 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $114.03 and a 12-month high of $169.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amir Faghri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $318,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,622.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 577,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,756,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,592,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 91.1% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 271,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 129,420 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 66.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 196,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 78,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

