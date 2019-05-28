Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Market Cap Achieves $20.73 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $20.73 million and $212,682.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 75.1% against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Binance and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

