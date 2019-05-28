Relex Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $937.00 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Relex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. Relex has a total market cap of $296,742.00 and approximately $937.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Relex has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00379952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.01376297 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00142473 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex launched on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,760,973,937 tokens. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

