ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $1.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ReneSola an industry rank of 69 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SOL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ReneSola has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReneSola stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.98% of ReneSola worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

