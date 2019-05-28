Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2020 Earnings (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

RY opened at $77.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $81.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,561,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,028,000 after buying an additional 981,890 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7596 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

