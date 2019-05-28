Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 28th (888, AMZN, AXSM, BAB, BTA, BUR, BVS, CAP, CBG, CERC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 28th:

888 Holdings Public (LON:888) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $2,500.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2,400.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 825 ($10.78). Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BT Group (LON:BTA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock.

Burford Capital (LON:BUR) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,253 ($29.44) to GBX 2,364 ($30.89). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) target price on the stock.

Encavis (ETR:CAP) was given a €7.70 ($8.95) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a GBX 1,579 ($20.63) target price on the stock.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We value Cerecor based on a discounted cash flow (DCF) approach that ascribes a total value of $530M to the company’s marketed product portfolio, neurology-focused assets and ultra-rare early-stage product candidate pipeline.””

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target on the stock.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €16.80 ($19.53) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The analysts wrote, “We remind investors that Evoke had previously received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA on the New Drug Application (NDA) for Gimoti. Since the FDA did not request any additional clinical trials and, furthermore, cited no safety issues with the drug, there may still be some hope for Gimoti to be resubmitted to the agency and eventually approved. Evoke plans to start manufacturing registration batches of Gimoti this quarter through its partner, not rated), a global contract development and manufacturing organization. This should place Evoke in a position to provide FDA with additional acceptance criteria support for the proposed droplet size distribution and other pump performance characteristics of the nasal sprayer.””

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $82.00 to $68.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. Pivotal Research currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We get it that nobody likes a miss and downward EPS revision. We also suspect that, as the revised EPS growth is very back-half weighted, many will question FL’s ability to achieve its downgraded outlook. But some perspective should be in order. On Friday’s sell off, FL’s shares have come down 25% from where they were heading into the company’s 4Q18 print less than three months ago. At that time, FY20 consensus SSS/EPS was +3.0%/$4.95. Following Friday’s debacle, numbers are coming down, but FY20 consensus SSS/EPS will probably still be higher than what they were before that 4Q18 print. For example, we’re now modeling and this is at the low end of FL’s +MSD%/+HSD% range.””

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They currently have a GBX 1,509 ($19.72) price target on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 660 ($8.62). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.

NMC Health (LON:NMC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) target price on the stock.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “Valuation methodology, risks and uncertainties. Our risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV) approach ascribes $1.95B to linzagolix (formerly to nolasiban. We utilize an 85% probability of approval for linzagolix and 75% for nolasiban. The current total valuation of $2.35B translates to $44.00 per share, assuming roughly 54M fully-diluted shares outstanding as of end-1Q 2020.””

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a GBX 667 ($8.72) price target on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €95.00 ($110.47) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We believe investors will be focused on a balanced scorecard of growth and margin improvement. Our industry checks point towards strong results as investors will be viewing the broader industry trends within HCM for derivatives. We believe the company is poised to post a beat and raise quarter with a positive position as they enter FY20 increasing PT to $240.””

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

