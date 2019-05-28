Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,146 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Athene were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $833,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,886,254.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Athene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.17 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.52.

ATH stock opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.36%. Athene’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

