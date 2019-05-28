Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) Given a CHF 320 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a CHF 320 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ROG. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 300 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 300 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group set a CHF 270 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 316 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 276.29.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

