Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. 8,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,388. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

