Ronald Merriman Sells 6,000 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O) Stock

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $424,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,705. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $74.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.37 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

