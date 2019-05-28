Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Buys New Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VNQI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,038. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $51.16 and a twelve month high of $61.74.

