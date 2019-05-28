Royal Bank of Canada Raises Britvic (BVIC) Price Target to GBX 800

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BVIC. Numis Securities lifted their target price on Britvic from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 905 ($11.83) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Britvic from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Britvic from GBX 990 ($12.94) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered Britvic to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Britvic from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 928.82 ($12.14).

BVIC opened at GBX 928 ($12.13) on Friday. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 968.50 ($12.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Britvic’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

