Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,954 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 22.19%. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

