ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (ROYMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROYMY shares. HSBC raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 146,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,846. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

