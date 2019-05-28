RTW Retailwinds (RTW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RTW Retailwinds Inc. is a retailer of women’s fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s branded New York & Company merchandise is sold through a national network of retail stores and online at www.nyandcompany.com. It offers brands, including collaborations with Eva Mendes, Gabrielle Union and Kate Hudson, through its stores and Website. RTW Retailwinds Inc., formerly known as New York & Company Inc., is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTW. ValuEngine upgraded RTW Retailwinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Roth Capital cut RTW Retailwinds from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of RTW opened at $2.32 on Friday. RTW Retailwinds has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $150.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTW Retailwinds in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in RTW Retailwinds in the fourth quarter valued at $5,966,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in RTW Retailwinds in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTW Retailwinds in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in RTW Retailwinds in the fourth quarter valued at $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

RTW Retailwinds Company Profile

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

