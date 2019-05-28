Rupaya Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $52,930.00 and $162.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,940.23 or 2.30655060 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000165 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00091370 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001051 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 47,791,998 coins and its circulating supply is 43,732,997 coins. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

