S&T (SANT) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SANT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&T has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.30 ($31.74).

Shares of ETR SANT opened at €20.28 ($23.58) on Monday. S&T has a one year low of €15.20 ($17.67) and a one year high of €28.06 ($32.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25.

S&T Company Profile

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

