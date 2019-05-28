Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Stake Lowered by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

