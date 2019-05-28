Seaport Global Securities Comments on PDC Energy Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the energy producer will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PDCE. Capital One Financial raised shares of PDC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Ifs Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

In related news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $75,433.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,873.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $284,708. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 111,280 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

