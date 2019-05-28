SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,476,000 after acquiring an additional 229,051 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 501,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,338,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,336,000 after acquiring an additional 95,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,263,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,594,000 after acquiring an additional 66,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,499,000 after acquiring an additional 50,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.76. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $723.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.32 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 9.94%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,279,520.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 32,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $2,011,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 698,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,917,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,755 shares of company stock worth $4,443,557. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

