Shell Asset Management Co. Has $976,000 Holdings in Scholastic Corp (SCHL)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Scholastic by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Scholastic by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scholastic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Scholastic by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Scholastic by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Scholastic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.74. Scholastic Corp has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $47.94.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.10 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other Scholastic news, CEO Richard Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $40,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

