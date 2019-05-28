Sienna Senior Living (SIA) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.20

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.20 and last traded at C$19.11, with a volume of 10919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.09.

SIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 642.25%.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.02, for a total value of C$57,072.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,060,463.80.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

