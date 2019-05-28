Signaturefd LLC Has $489,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,235,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,614,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,615 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,405,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,237,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,316,000 after acquiring an additional 257,732 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $83.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

