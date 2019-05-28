smARTOFGIVING Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.64 Million (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. One smARTOFGIVING token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $10.64 million and $7,812.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00382096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.29 or 0.01374553 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00140639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004236 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,544,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,144,778 tokens. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com.

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade smARTOFGIVING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase smARTOFGIVING using one of the exchanges listed above.

