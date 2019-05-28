SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $146,000 in Fluidigm Co. (FLDM) Stock

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 156,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 3,543.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

FLDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluidigm in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. 3,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,876. The company has a market capitalization of $833.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.18 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 43.75% and a negative net margin of 60.45%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

