Snovian.Space (SNOV) Achieves Market Cap of $261,791.00

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. Snovian.Space has a market cap of $261,791.00 and approximately $9,888.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. In the last week, Snovian.Space has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $747.30 or 0.08606298 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00038114 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012355 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000592 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Snovian.Space Profile

Snovian.Space (CRYPTO:SNOV) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 646,661,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,371,792 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico.

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

